The Technocratic Trap

There's a set of new rules—layered, technical, and strangely hard to challenge—reaching deeper into daily life than people ever voted for. And that’s where public anger is hardening not only about what is being brutally inflicted in the name of climate, safety, or social cohesion, but how it’s being done—and who gets to decide.