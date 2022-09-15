The Top 10 Famous PREACHERS Who Claim to be GODS - Hinn, Copeland, Paula, Joyce, MacArthur and Peters

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The God of the Prosperity Gospel is a very weak, very effeminate, very indecisive God according to Justin Peters. It is not the God of the Bible. This video will present a false Gospel of I'm a god according to the ten most famous mega church pastors. If you follow their teaching you may not realize you are not only a god but also a divine. Mirror