Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shadows on the cavewall
channel image
Zanimations
5 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

80s'esk song about mainstream social media (and ofc TV), and how its "mind-control" and not reality.

(But is attempting to form your perception of reality.)

Keywords
musicsocial engineering80splatozanimations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket