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BLACKS LAW - DEFINITION OF MANDATE
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95 views • October 19, 2021
WatchmanFT: THEY CANNOT DO NOTHING WITHOUT YOUR FULL AND FREE WILL CONSENT! THAT IS WHAT GOD HAS COMMANDED THEM TO FOLLOW! SATAN AND THE DEVIL HAVE A WAGER, GOD WILL ALLOW SATAN TO USE ANY FORM OF LIE, DECEPTION OR MANIPULATION TO TRAP US, BUT IF WE STAND SMART STRONG AND SAY NO!!!, THEY CAN'T DO SQUAT, NATHA, NYENTE, F' ALL, BALLS, BEANS, BALOGNY, ZIPPO, NOTHING, KAPISH? !!!
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