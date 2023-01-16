Ben Myers Directs Families in Acting Out Biblical Adventures With Immersive App Experience

After Ben Myers tried to capture the attention of his family for a time of Biblical study and worship to no avail, the Lord inspired him to put his theater background to good use. Ben cast his children in the roles of Biblical characters and encouraged them to act out Bible stories, resulting in a three-year process of re-enacting the scriptures together! This journey launched the creation of ActorsBible, an immersive, app-based experience that enables families to act out the Bible from their living rooms. The app includes visuals, dramatic music, a teleprompter script, and even sing-along lyrics. Ben encourages dads to step into their special role of family leadership and “direct” their children and spouse closer to Jesus.
TAKEAWAYS
The ActorsBible leads participants through the Bible in 1-3 years
Ben explains how they built a 360 projection dome to create a fully immersive Biblical environment for the app
Bringing the Bible to life helps children learn about Jesus and their identity in Christ at a young age and memorize scripture more easily
There are spiritual evaluations to assess what lessons families can learn at the end of each Bible story in the app
