Ben Myers Directs Families in Acting Out Biblical Adventures With Immersive App Experience
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday


After Ben Myers tried to capture the attention of his family for a time of Biblical study and worship to no avail, the Lord inspired him to put his theater background to good use. Ben cast his children in the roles of Biblical characters and encouraged them to act out Bible stories, resulting in a three-year process of re-enacting the scriptures together! This journey launched the creation of ActorsBible, an immersive, app-based experience that enables families to act out the Bible from their living rooms. The app includes visuals, dramatic music, a teleprompter script, and even sing-along lyrics. Ben encourages dads to step into their special role of family leadership and “direct” their children and spouse closer to Jesus. 



TAKEAWAYS


The ActorsBible leads participants through the Bible in 1-3 years 


Ben explains how they built a 360 projection dome to create a fully immersive Biblical environment for the app


Bringing the Bible to life helps children learn about Jesus and their identity in Christ at a young age and memorize scripture more easily


There are spiritual evaluations to assess what lessons families can learn at the end of each Bible story in the app 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pastors Abandoning Biblical Worldview: https://bit.ly/3W3hZpj 

ActorsBible Video: https://bit.ly/3izPVfx  

Inner-City Movement: https://www.icmovement.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH ACTORS BIBLE

Website: https://actors.bible/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actorsbible 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actors.bible/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ACTORSBIBLE1 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QB21S5


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

childrenbiblekidsfunteacherapptina griffincounter culture mom showben myersbiblical character

