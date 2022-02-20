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Jesus Loves Me the Most
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84 views • February 20, 2022
Mathew 4:7 tells us:
7 Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.
While I don't joke about anyone's bad luck or medical issues....
I also DON'T blaspheme and tempt The Father!
There's something called Karma that ALWAYS seems to catch up to people who lie and deceive people, or do people wrong, or joke about Faith! Was this an act??? I don't know, but she did hit hard!
RIGHT NOW is the time to Seek Jesus and ask forgiveness... And REPENT!
This way you are covered! STOP allowing Satan to distract you long enough to save your own soul!
7 Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.
While I don't joke about anyone's bad luck or medical issues....
I also DON'T blaspheme and tempt The Father!
There's something called Karma that ALWAYS seems to catch up to people who lie and deceive people, or do people wrong, or joke about Faith! Was this an act??? I don't know, but she did hit hard!
RIGHT NOW is the time to Seek Jesus and ask forgiveness... And REPENT!
This way you are covered! STOP allowing Satan to distract you long enough to save your own soul!
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