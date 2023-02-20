Recap of the last chapters + extra info 😉

Human interaction, emerging technologies and future systems V (WEF)

Yeah!! Finished the book and sharing the info. I tried to keep it short and not boring to listen to, I reorganized the info a bit. Hope it was easy to understand because the book has many technological abbreviations and long redundant sentences which makes it hard to read. I think on purpose, to make us give up on it, thinking it to be too hard to understand.

"Augmented Reality, where we will all live" (2017) As the person in bed, alone, isolated with VR glasses on to soothen the pain. It is unhumain, I have no other words for it. When I worked with my students to learn french or with my clients at VitaVie to learn to enjoy running and weight training, the thing that was the most cumbersome was the administration. I wanted to focus my efforts and time on the people, not on ridiculous amounts of paperwork.

"The stress detection device is intrusive and people are not comfortable wearing it in their daily life" a sentence that finally showed some truth in this book. Your privacy is yours, don't just give it away with the risk of never getting it back.

"Using the soles of the feet to identify the sex of a person" 😂🤣😂😂 Instead of "take off your pants" just "show me your feet" to determine your sex. So when someone has their feet in plaster, consider the person having undergone a sex change 😂🤣😂

Anyways, such a chapter can get my attention back with a good laugh.

Up to the next book!! 😉