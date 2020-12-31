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[#2] Dark Night Of The Soul / Shout to Alana Greene
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0 view • December 31, 2020
After having been through a burn-out from work, meeting my twin flame and having my heart completely fractured ... I went through the dark night of the soul, and in this video, I want to give a big shout out to Alana Greene, that helped a wholee lot
i'm sure, so many of us go through our DNOTS and with the help of her so very genuine videos, It will surely help you!
Her channel : http://bit.ly/3pmPiDG
Lots of Love to this wonderful sister, that doesn't even know me, yet helped me tremendously
--------------------------
Link YT: http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
______________
For donations:
BTC: bc1q4zcszd9h6zzwhq7d5mg3xqsgztgcms7rhl3zmg
XMR: 83Qv9K2xUTDfEW8oWDyUkRYKmbyxqvimfPLBeePWKv31hhyhK11Nyup2SH9pyuukzxHVDxqwBWBfe8yHtN6SAush1YJn41Y
LTC: LdEs2paVAFb5YVs7dq1bUocbAmjZoYNjpS
ARRR: zs1faw3uvcjsksvlqdz8g636vsuqdk9t9czmsd9f2urjyjjkg7kjzpjmxezw422v60zqkxwkm2xn5k
i'm sure, so many of us go through our DNOTS and with the help of her so very genuine videos, It will surely help you!
Her channel : http://bit.ly/3pmPiDG
Lots of Love to this wonderful sister, that doesn't even know me, yet helped me tremendously
--------------------------
Link YT: http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
______________
For donations:
BTC: bc1q4zcszd9h6zzwhq7d5mg3xqsgztgcms7rhl3zmg
XMR: 83Qv9K2xUTDfEW8oWDyUkRYKmbyxqvimfPLBeePWKv31hhyhK11Nyup2SH9pyuukzxHVDxqwBWBfe8yHtN6SAush1YJn41Y
LTC: LdEs2paVAFb5YVs7dq1bUocbAmjZoYNjpS
ARRR: zs1faw3uvcjsksvlqdz8g636vsuqdk9t9czmsd9f2urjyjjkg7kjzpjmxezw422v60zqkxwkm2xn5k
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