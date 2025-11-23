BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 11/23/2025
14 views • 1 day ago

 Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: There's a lot of stuff I gotta show you this week so we'll start with a few more news stories. The CDC changed their webpage to say that vaccines may cause autism, and it's a big win for childrens' health. It's been a while since we had us some Quickies, so let's get that in. Kevin Spacey says he's broke. Do you believe him? Do you care? SNAP recipients have to reapply for benefits, how do you feel about that? And as usual fam, as always, we will end up with The Fun Stuff.


EPSTEIN FILES UPDATE: Was Epstein into MK ultra / mind control?

https://x.com/i/status/1990519145872699787


Popular Activist The Vino Mom Breaks Down How Surgeries At Private Equity Owned Hospitals Have A 45% More Increased Risk Of Death After Surgery Than Any Hospital That Is Not Owned By Private Equity

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1992023452757397542


Bigger Homes, Better Cars, Longer Lives: The Truth About Today

https://x.com/i/status/1990458157521412183


Police in Germany raided a man’s home at dawn, seized his phone, took his biometrics, and even demanded his BLOOD—all because he criticized government workers in a tiny X post seen by a hundred people.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1991309644535304248


Mike Benz - The lead they aren't pursuing

https://x.com/i/status/1990671998335529011


Rep. Tim Burchett says Trump assassin Thomas Crooks was groomed by CIA and MKUltra style mind control programs and dark intelligence ops for the sole purpose of taking out President Trump in Butler, PA.

https://x.com/i/status/1989412954215723157


Did you know Epstein was arrested after 21 victims under the age of 15 reported that they were sexually assaulted, and authorities let him take his private jet to Israel?

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1989698105776676903


CDC Reverses 30 Years of Denial - The CDC website admits the claim 'Vaccines do NOT cause autism' was never evidence-based.

https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1991515222775906323


So you mean to tell me Nicole Simpson had a serial killer handyman and was never a suspect in the OJ Simpson trial?!

https://x.com/i/status/1781028101235052863


Tyler Robinson Police Footage Missing

https://x.com/i/status/1991651009563881670

