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Neutralize the Opposition | South Africa
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53 views • February 08, 2021
Christian Gomez interviews Alex Newman, Senior Editor of The New American, to discuss South Africa’s twilight from freedom to tyranny and how communists and other subversive organizations desire to replicate the same revolutionary methods in the United States.
Take Action:
1. Download and read the November 5, 2012 issue of The New American: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2012-back-issues/the-new-american-november-5-2012
2. Read “Genocide & Communism Threaten South Africa,” by Alex Newman: https://thenewamerican.com/genocide-communism-threaten-south-africa/
3. Join The John Birch Society: https://jbs.org/join/
Take Action:
1. Download and read the November 5, 2012 issue of The New American: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2012-back-issues/the-new-american-november-5-2012
2. Read “Genocide & Communism Threaten South Africa,” by Alex Newman: https://thenewamerican.com/genocide-communism-threaten-south-africa/
3. Join The John Birch Society: https://jbs.org/join/
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