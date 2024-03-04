Create New Account
"Freedom is the Prize" - Joseph Warren's Boston Massacre Day Oration v2
Tenth Amendment Center
“Act worthy of yourselves.” In the face of a standing army occupier - and direct threats to his own life, the great Revolutionary war hero Dr. Joseph Warren urged the people to stand firm for liberty in the face of the mighty British Empire, “until tyranny is trodden under foot.”


Path to Liberty: March 4, 2024

