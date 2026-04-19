CALIFORNIA IS SCARED: The "Stop Nick Shirley Act" is Insane!

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California is actually trying to stop him. In today's video, I’m reacting to Nick Shirley’s latest investigation into the legislation many are calling the "Stop Nick Shirley Act." Is this a direct attack on independent journalism, or is there more to the story? Nick goes deep into the heart of the state capitol to find out who is behind this and why they want him gone. My thoughts might surprise you. Don't forget to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE if you believe in the First Amendment! #NickShirley #California #FreeSpeech #Reaction #Politics #FirstAmendment #Journalism #CaliforniaLaw #StopNickShirleyAct