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How Avoiding Conventional Treatment Saved My Life - Jessica’s Breast Cancer Survivor Story
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290 views • February 03, 2021
Watch this video to learn more about the healthy lifestyle changes Jessica made and the non-conventional path that she took to beat breast cancer. For more survivor stories, click here: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
Jessica’s sister was a young woman when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
And in spite of her sister’s efforts to survive – including following her doctor’s protocol of conventional treatments - she died from breast cancer when she was only 28 years old.
So when Jessica received her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, she knew one thing right away. She would not do what her sister had done. She would find another way.
She had seen the suffering her sister went through. Witnessed how the doctors didn’t seem to want her sister to get well. And watched helplessly when none of the treatments worked.
But at first, like most people diagnosed with cancer, Jessica felt she had to make a fast and radical decision. Watch the video until the end to find out what procedure she decided to get.
Discover what recommendations her doctor made next, and why it triggered Jessica’s decision to stop following the conventional path.
After reviewing a number of studies, find out what she now believes to be the real cause of her cancer.
As Jessica began her journey to find out everything she could about cancer, listen to how she discovered a wealth of information in one place: The Truth About Cancer.
Next, find out how Jessica took her healthy lifestyle to a whole new level: https://www.brighteon.com/7f2382f2-9f42-4c8b-80e9-95265578ab03
After the video, head to our website and check out our complete guide to the best anti-cancer foods: https://tinyurl.com/anti-cancer-foods-guide
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/your-cancer-survivor-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/website-ttac
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans: http://bit.ly/fb-ttac
Follow us on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/pinterest-ttac
Find us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/ig-ttac
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family below.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
Jessica’s sister was a young woman when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
And in spite of her sister’s efforts to survive – including following her doctor’s protocol of conventional treatments - she died from breast cancer when she was only 28 years old.
So when Jessica received her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, she knew one thing right away. She would not do what her sister had done. She would find another way.
She had seen the suffering her sister went through. Witnessed how the doctors didn’t seem to want her sister to get well. And watched helplessly when none of the treatments worked.
But at first, like most people diagnosed with cancer, Jessica felt she had to make a fast and radical decision. Watch the video until the end to find out what procedure she decided to get.
Discover what recommendations her doctor made next, and why it triggered Jessica’s decision to stop following the conventional path.
After reviewing a number of studies, find out what she now believes to be the real cause of her cancer.
As Jessica began her journey to find out everything she could about cancer, listen to how she discovered a wealth of information in one place: The Truth About Cancer.
Next, find out how Jessica took her healthy lifestyle to a whole new level: https://www.brighteon.com/7f2382f2-9f42-4c8b-80e9-95265578ab03
After the video, head to our website and check out our complete guide to the best anti-cancer foods: https://tinyurl.com/anti-cancer-foods-guide
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/your-cancer-survivor-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/website-ttac
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans: http://bit.ly/fb-ttac
Follow us on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/pinterest-ttac
Find us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/ig-ttac
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family below.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
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