Radiohead ICE and the Fight Over a Songs Meaning

🎵 Can a song be taken away from its original meaning?





When a Radiohead song reportedly appeared in content connected to ICE, the band pushed back—and suddenly a much bigger debate began.





Was this about copyright?

About politics?

Or about who gets to decide what a song truly stands for?





Millions of people connect personal memories to music. But what happens when that same music is used to support a message the artist never approved?





👀 Watch this clip, then listen to the FULL episode through the link in the description.





🎧 This isn't just a story about Radiohead. It's a story about art, identity, and the fight over a song's meaning. 🎸🔥





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5IPsVwqACL3VehFOMEIzJL?si=40bfa5cdd2a148e5





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