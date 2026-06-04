Radiohead ICE and the Fight Over a Songs Meaning

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🎵 Can a song be taken away from its original meaning?
When a Radiohead song reportedly appeared in content connected to ICE, the band pushed back—and suddenly a much bigger debate began.
Was this about copyright?
About politics?
Or about who gets to decide what a song truly stands for?
Millions of people connect personal memories to music. But what happens when that same music is used to support a message the artist never approved?
👀 Watch this clip, then listen to the FULL episode through the link in the description.
🎧 This isn't just a story about Radiohead. It's a story about art, identity, and the fight over a song's meaning. 🎸🔥
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5IPsVwqACL3VehFOMEIzJL?si=40bfa5cdd2a148e5
#radiohead
#musicnews
#thomyorke
#politicalmusic
#MusicDiscussion
#MusicHistory
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