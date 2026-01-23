Canada's PM Mark Carney Under Fire After Standing Up To Trump At Davos! | Maverick News

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney exits DAVOS early in an apparent strategic move to avoid a face to face confrontation with Donald Trump. Critics say Carney is "spineless" after deliving a stinging review of Trump's New World Order at the World Economic Forum, while others including leaders of many middle power countries say Carney is showing the world an alternative path of truth.





Join Maverick News host Rick Walker with special guest Regis Tremblay for a deep dive into Carney's speech. What does it mean? Where does the world go from here? How serious should Trump's obvious warning to Canada and Carney be taken? Will the U.S. allow Canada to freely trade with other nations?





