End of TITLE 42 is NOTHING BUT OPTICS and "business as usual" ....and other horsesh*t

All they're doing is lifting the veil to allow us to see what's BEEN happening for 2 years straight while we've been lied to and beset on all sides with tyranny. While we allow it... WHILE WE ALLOWED IT. And yes, that means me too. So now what? This isn't changing anything. They held up some migrants so they'd have great photo ops. That's all. The same thing will happen today as happened yesterday as will happen tomoro. And the media will spin everyone up, like they shoulda been for the last 2 years... Working fear, disolving the US border, and running the same program that destroyed Europe. Here it is folks. And it's STILL gonna be on us to be the ones... No matter how long we wait, no one else is coming. In the mean time, don't believe the hype. This isn't new. Just new to the new jacks and uneducated wannabees. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]