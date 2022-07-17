Cider Sunday: 2 Towns Cherry Sublime Cherry Lime Hard Cider 4.0/5

Welcome to Cider Sunday !Mixing it up a bit I thought we'd introduce a new twist on the channel. As I've been getting more recommendations for new libations I figured we'd give this a try.

Tonight's cider comes from 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

2 Towns Ciderhouse is an American artisan craft brewery of cider, based in Corvallis, Oregon.

This is a new take on the classic Lime Rickey of my youth.

She runs 6.5 for the ABV there are 0 IBUs since its hop free and the SRM is a by my eye 8.

Nice clean and dry as ciders tend to be.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks!

Pima, Sancho and I

Skal

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr