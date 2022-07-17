Cider Sunday: 2 Towns Cherry Sublime Cherry Lime Hard Cider 4.0/5

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Welcome to Cider Sunday !Mixing it up a bit I thought we'd introduce a new twist on the channel. As I've been getting more recommendations for new libations I figured we'd give this a try.
Tonight's cider comes from 2 Towns Ciderhouse.
2 Towns Ciderhouse is an American artisan craft brewery of cider, based in Corvallis, Oregon.
This is a new take on the classic Lime Rickey of my youth.
She runs 6.5 for the ABV there are 0 IBUs since its hop free and the SRM is a by my eye 8.
Nice clean and dry as ciders tend to be.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks!
Pima, Sancho and I
Skal
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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