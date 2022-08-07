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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-the-baptism-of-the-holy-spirit/
Prophetess Elizabeth asks, "Are you Baptized in the Holy Spirit?
What is the Secret to living a Victorious Life as a Christian? Walking in the power of The Holy Spirit!
This can be done through receiving the BAPTISM OF The Holy Spirit!"