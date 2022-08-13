The FBI, the FED, and 87,000 Armed & Dangerous Extortionists

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Bryson Gray x @Tyson James - FBI RAID [MUSIC VIDEO]

https://youtu.be/O-m8obeOsSA





Biden shakes hands with Schumer then forgets that he just shook hands with Schumer seconds later https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1557012263424385026





Pelosi on China being the freest country while Xi sniffs her https://twitter.com/drefanzor/status/1557387951981481984





Ron Paul’s thoughts on the FBI in 1988: https://twitter.com/ronrule/status/1557694594887868417





Communist media working in lockstep with the democrat bolsheviks: “There has been a strong reaction to the raid on extremist and q-anon related forums, including those that were active prior to January 6th.” https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Operation-Police-State:2)





WEF wants to use AI to automate censorship of “disinformation”: https://thecountersignal.com/wef-wants-to-use-ai-to-automate-censorship-of-disinformation/





Trudeau is implementing a federal “Digital Identity Program”: https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-is-implementing-a-federal-digital-identity-program/





