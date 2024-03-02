Create New Account
AA_IB_349_Knowledge_Controllers
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published Yesterday

Tonight we will discuss how the knowledge base has been controlled and manipulated over the years. I’ll delve into subtle and not so subtle ways that the information has been manipulated and how that has changed our population.


#Media #History #News #Knowledge #Mind #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #Information #War #Europe #AnomicAge #JohnAge


mindknowledgewarhistorymediainformationlibrarymindcontrolanomicagejohnage

