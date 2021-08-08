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Biden Just ADMITTED he Committed An IMPEACHABLE Offense
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180 views • August 08, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden on Thursday spoke to reporters after driving an electric Jeep Wrangler around the South Lawn of the White House. Biden admitted the CDC’s decision to unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium for 60 days was likely unconstitutional.
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