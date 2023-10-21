Stew Interviews General Thomas McInerney on FBI Plan to Charge MAGA Voters as TERRORISTS





MAGA Republicans Designated TERRORISTS: FBI Begins 2024 Election Interference Operation





The FBI has created a new category of terrorist that can be tailored to target and punish MAGA Trump voters.





General Thomas McInerney is here to talk about how our government stole the election and is a murderous corporate crime syndicate.





Owen Shroyer has been sentenced to prison for two months over bogus January 6th charges, so the government via the IRS is simultaneously trying to financially ruin him.





Chase Geiser is the host of the One American Podcast and is here to talk about how the IRS is targeting him and claiming he owes the government $100K.

The ADL exists solely to paint their opponents with fake racism and anti-Semitism smears.





Founder of The Patriot Voice John Sabal is here to explain the reason he is suing the Anti-Defamation League for defamation.





Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!





Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew





Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com





High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW





Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com





NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW



