MAGA Republicans Designated TERRORISTS: FBI Begins 2024 Election Interference Operation
Stew Interviews General Thomas McInerney on FBI Plan to Charge MAGA Voters as TERRORISTS


The FBI has created a new category of terrorist that can be tailored to target and punish MAGA Trump voters.


General Thomas McInerney is here to talk about how our government stole the election and is a murderous corporate crime syndicate.


Owen Shroyer has been sentenced to prison for two months over bogus January 6th charges, so the government via the IRS is simultaneously trying to financially ruin him.


Chase Geiser is the host of the One American Podcast and is here to talk about how the IRS is targeting him and claiming he owes the government $100K.

The ADL exists solely to paint their opponents with fake racism and anti-Semitism smears.


Founder of The Patriot Voice John Sabal is here to explain the reason he is suing the Anti-Defamation League for defamation.


Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!


fbigeneral thomas mcinerneymaga republicansdesignated terrorists

