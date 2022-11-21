DeAnna Lorraine: CLAY CLARK Breaks down Great Reset & Smart Cities from a Biblical Perspective!

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new showShots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine!TONIGHT the incredible CLAY CLARK joins DeAnna this episode for an exclusive deep-dive interview, where he will go over the elements of the Great Reset from a Biblical perspective, the impending sinister "Digital Dictatorship," how the powers that be are WATCHING you in the new "Fitness mirror" and other smart tech, how Smart Cities are going to be enslaving us - and more. Clay Clark is the founder of the Reawaken America tour all across the US and host of the wildly popular Thrivetime Show podcast.