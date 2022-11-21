Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DeAnna Lorraine: CLAY CLARK Breaks down Great Reset & Smart Cities from a Biblical Perspective!
71 views
channel image
Ruth Mackenzies
Published 8 days ago |

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new showShots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine!TONIGHT the incredible CLAY CLARK joins DeAnna this episode for an exclusive deep-dive interview, where he will go over the elements of the Great Reset from a Biblical perspective, the impending sinister "Digital Dictatorship," how the powers that be are WATCHING you in the new "Fitness mirror" and other smart tech, how Smart Cities are going to be enslaving us - and more. Clay Clark is the founder of the Reawaken America tour all across the US and host of the wildly popular Thrivetime Show podcast.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerdeanna lorraineklaus schwabclay clarkstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket