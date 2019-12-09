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Nancy Pelosi triggered by Hatred of Trump
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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28 views • December 09, 2019
Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has just sent a warning to President Trump a few hours ago in a new interview: “Don’t mess with Nancy.” The Democratic strategist made the Mafiosi-style remark after her mother Nancy Pelosi lashed out and made a similar remark on Thursday after a reporter asked her if she hated Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi clearly wanted one reporter – and the rest of the world – to hear her loud and clear. “Don’t mess with me,” she told Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen after saying she resented the use of the word “hate,” particularly “as a Catholic.” However, for Catholic Deacon Keith A. Fournier, a Senior Contributor to The Streamand the founder and Chairman of Common Good Foundationand Common Good Alliance, Nancy Pelosi is in denial because she is considered a heretic by Catholics.

https://leozagami.com
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trumpnancy pelosigovernmentlapsed catholicguilty consciencehatred of trump showing
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