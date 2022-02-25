X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] Panic Is Real, Completely Exposed, Next Step Will Bring It All Down

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The [CB] Panic Is Real, Completely Exposed, Next Step Will Bring It All Down
The [CB] is panicking, they are completely exposed and the are now heading down the path the patriots laid out. The [DS]/[CB] want to punish Putin by removing Russia from the swift system, this will boomerang. Never interfere while an enemy is in the process of destroying themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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