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the rising of "one of them"
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51 views • May 06, 2020
the article :
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/emmanuel-macron-jewish-assyrian-ancestry-pope-francis-revived-roman-empire-antichrist-666-judas/?fbclid=IwAR3xfDJgY3UcZTt4Spaq28f0kDyDFQMtxCK7EJhLigEfEjNbsm1LqdgnS5U
Dan 7:8 I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things.
10 horns ?
http://www.fulfilledprophecy.com/page/the-10-nations/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/emmanuel-macron-jewish-assyrian-ancestry-pope-francis-revived-roman-empire-antichrist-666-judas/?fbclid=IwAR3xfDJgY3UcZTt4Spaq28f0kDyDFQMtxCK7EJhLigEfEjNbsm1LqdgnS5U
Dan 7:8 I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things.
10 horns ?
http://www.fulfilledprophecy.com/page/the-10-nations/
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