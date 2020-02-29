Put Your Full Faith and Trust In Our Rock Jesus Christ

"Times of great peril are quickly coming upon the nations. Are you prepared to stand, to give an account for the hope that is within you?



The next months will see much that is unsettling, troublesome, for some even fearful. A great shaking in the heavenlies, wars, rumors of wars, fiery darts thrust at the redeemed of the LORD. Your nation is being led by the nose to their own enslavement. Will you continue to trust in the goodness of your God accepting The Word as your final authority or accept as truth the words spoken by fallen man? Donald Trump says all the right things; beware. He is not what he appears to be. Obama and the forces of evil that drive him will attempt to shake this nation, fear not. January will see the beginning of the end of your freedoms. Stand firm, pray without ceasing, remain steadfast and determined. You are more than conquerors through JESUS Christ your LORD.



Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. Hebrews 4:16

Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up James 4:10

The LORD also will be a refuge (haven, protection) for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble. Psalm 9:9

Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain,(problem, circumstance) 'Go, throw yourself into the sea,' and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. Mark 11:23-24



Warnings are given not to entertain or exalt man, but that My people should pray and stand in the gap for those that know not their God. The sins of the nations have reached a tipping point and now righteousness demands retribution. Your lives are in My hands, fear not, remain steady and see the salvation of your LORD."



I AM is the Light (John 8:12) that lights the way, yet millions have chosen to follow another light; a light leading to hopelessness and despair. Rejecting truth they have fallen for the tricks of the evil one. Letting their guard down they have become duplicitous in their view of the world. Blindly they follow where I have not led.



Governments stand in opposition to My Word. My Truth is not their truth yet My people continue to seek after a false peace all the while ignoring The Prince of Peace. Many call Me LORD, LORD (Luke 6:46) but follow after the ways of the world. You have taken My glory for yourself, preached lies to My sheep, invited wolves to dwell among you and My people love to have it so, (Jeremiah 5). You have spoken lies calling it truth yet feel no shame, no remorse for your wickedness.



Children of God - Arise! Stand in opposition against evil. Guard your hearts and minds through Christ JESUS your LORD, (Philippians 4:7, Luke 21:34). The darkest of days would bring hope if only My children learn to trust Me.



What awaits nations who have forgotten their God, those who have turned away from My Truth to embrace all that is false will soon become evident, even now it has begun. Are you prepared? What you have seen has been allowed that it might open blind eyes and pierce the hard hearts of fallen man. More, much more is coming for men's hearts remain calloused, dark and unyielding. You will weep and mourn for what is coming upon you.



'Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up. James 4:9-10



'... The LORD reigns forever. He has established His throne for judgment. He rules the world in righteousness and judges the peoples with equity. The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know Your Name trust in You, for You LORD have never forsaken those who seek you..' Psalm 9:7-10"