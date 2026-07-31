This is WaY Crossing the LINE. Asserting that I Gave Permission to Lie in some Spiritual Rendezvous?

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/A4rS7gHZJlo?si=UmyxMD-dTSyOyaWU
Quotation from original video description: "This is Completely Demonic, Disguised as some Caring Believer in Christ, but it Is Demonstrably the EXACT OPPOSTE, and There is No defense or Excuse... The Pretentiousness is Nauseating and to Pontificate Oneself as a Christian, while Slandering Me as well as Other people, all the while CLAIMING to Have a Supernatural Spiritual Liaison with ME , With My Consent, Is Absolutely Delusional and Disturbing on So many Levels... I REJECT IT COMPLETELY and REJECT HER DELUSIONAL Appeal, Due to the FACT That She Asserts we are "confidants", Yet I do Not even Know who the hell she is other than someone who may have attended a 4321 Function..."
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee