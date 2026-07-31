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This is WaY Crossing the LINE. Asserting that I Gave Permission to Lie in some Spiritual Rendezvous?
73marbren
73marbren
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51 views • 3 days ago

The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/A4rS7gHZJlo?si=UmyxMD-dTSyOyaWU


Quotation from original video description: "This is Completely Demonic, Disguised as some Caring Believer in Christ, but it Is Demonstrably the EXACT OPPOSTE, and There is No defense or Excuse... The Pretentiousness is Nauseating and to Pontificate Oneself as a Christian, while Slandering Me as well as Other people, all the while CLAIMING to Have a Supernatural Spiritual Liaison with ME , With My Consent, Is Absolutely Delusional and Disturbing on So many Levels... I REJECT IT COMPLETELY and REJECT HER DELUSIONAL Appeal, Due to the FACT That She Asserts we are "confidants", Yet I do Not even Know who the hell she is other than someone who may have attended a 4321 Function..."

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i

Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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