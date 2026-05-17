Alex In Serbia - Starmer, resign with dignity - US prepares new Iran attack, Cuba prepares for invasion - Bulgaria WINS - 5-17-2026

Topic 2058

Europe is cracking at every seam: Alex Christoforou reports live from Belgrade on Keir Starmer's imminent resignation, Ukraine's massive overnight drone strike on Moscow with over 120 UAVs intercepted, and explosive New York Times reporting that the Trump administration is deep in planning for a new military strike against Iran as early as next week. The Duran breaks down what the mainstream media is missing: from Bulgaria's Eurovision win and NATO scrambling jets over Latvia, to AfD surging past 29 percent in Germany, Merz mocking the United States at a Catholic youth conference, and the CIA delivering a regime change ultimatum to Cuba. Is the collective West accelerating toward a confrontation it cannot win, or is something bigger unfolding behind the scenes?

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Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.

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00:00:00 Introduction and welcome from Belgrade

00:01:45 Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2025

00:03:24 Bulgaria new PM: no troops or weapons to Ukraine

00:04:28 Massive Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow, 120 UAVs

00:06:30 Zelensky posts response, NATO scrambles jets over Latvia

00:08:12 Fico: this will be a long conflict

00:09:55 Estonia complains about 50 percent rise in weapons prices

00:13:56 UK Unite the Kingdom rally, millions in the streets

00:14:52 Keir Starmer preparing June resignation, Daily Mail report

00:17:58 NYT: Trump and Israel planning new strikes on Iran

00:19:59 Galibaf appointed Iran special envoy to China

00:21:39 Cuba regime change: CIA Ratcliffe delivers ultimatum

00:25:23 AfD at 29 percent in Germany polls

00:27:40 Merz mocks the US education system, clown world moment

00:31:11 Closing thoughts and channel updates