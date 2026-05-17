Alex In Serbia - Starmer, resign with dignity - US prepares new Iran attack, Cuba prepares for invasion - Bulgaria WINS - 5-17-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topic 2058
Europe is cracking at every seam: Alex Christoforou reports live from Belgrade on Keir Starmer's imminent resignation, Ukraine's massive overnight drone strike on Moscow with over 120 UAVs intercepted, and explosive New York Times reporting that the Trump administration is deep in planning for a new military strike against Iran as early as next week. The Duran breaks down what the mainstream media is missing: from Bulgaria's Eurovision win and NATO scrambling jets over Latvia, to AfD surging past 29 percent in Germany, Merz mocking the United States at a Catholic youth conference, and the CIA delivering a regime change ultimatum to Cuba. Is the collective West accelerating toward a confrontation it cannot win, or is something bigger unfolding behind the scenes?
**************************
Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.
BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/alexchristof...
BTC: bc1q7ff0r8mnt04a4cj3krakzn4fmar28pv43ds2xe
ETH: 0x96ee7fedae52f3a263bb499300ab0f641faef496
LTC: ltc1qs333rf24gwh6tnusl60at7m77way0q4699vule
XRP: rH6WnYnLP3MwKqJMapoofyxCeNbMEK3pp6
SUBSTACK: https://theduran.substack.com/
ALEXANDER: / alexandermercourisreal https://www.youtube.com/AlexanderMercourisReal
THE DURAN: / @theduran https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdeMVChrumySxV9N1w0Au-w
ALEX: / https://www.youtube.com/@AlexChristoforou/videos
DURAN MERCH: https://theduranshop.com
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT ON LOCALS: https://theduran.locals.com
ONE Month Free Trial
PLEASE DONATE:
CREDIT CARD: https://donorbox.org/the-duran
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: / theduran
CRYPTO SUPPORT:
BITCOIN: 3JvdnoyWMb93hSRgk58ZstUxg11PW9mKSr
EHEREUM: 0xF39BdFb41f639B82E3D2Bf022828bC6394F533A
LTC: MGFiMC18ZViF6DcCixMqAAP11TG4tF6Ac
ALSO FOLLOW US ON:
RUMBLE Alex Christoforou: https://rumble.com/c/AlexChristoforou
The Duran: https://rumble.com/c/thedura
SEE Alexander Mercouris: https://odysee.com/@AlexanderMercouris:a
ODYSEE Alex Christoforou: https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7
SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/3pMrfPD
APPLE PODCASTS: https://apple.co/2H9Hk0a
SOUNDCLOUD: https://bit.ly/354ASQ9
TeLEGRAM The Duran: https://t.me/thedurancom
X@The Duran: https://x.com/TheDuranReal?s=20
Alex Christoforou: https://x.com/AXChristoforou?s=20
Amazing music contribution from Peter Brown
Follow Peter's music: / Peterboy100
************************
00:00:00 Introduction and welcome from Belgrade
00:01:45 Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2025
00:03:24 Bulgaria new PM: no troops or weapons to Ukraine
00:04:28 Massive Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow, 120 UAVs
00:06:30 Zelensky posts response, NATO scrambles jets over Latvia
00:08:12 Fico: this will be a long conflict
00:09:55 Estonia complains about 50 percent rise in weapons prices
00:13:56 UK Unite the Kingdom rally, millions in the streets
00:14:52 Keir Starmer preparing June resignation, Daily Mail report
00:17:58 NYT: Trump and Israel planning new strikes on Iran
00:19:59 Galibaf appointed Iran special envoy to China
00:21:39 Cuba regime change: CIA Ratcliffe delivers ultimatum
00:25:23 AfD at 29 percent in Germany polls
00:27:40 Merz mocks the US education system, clown world moment
00:31:11 Closing thoughts and channel updates