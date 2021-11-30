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Homosexual Homewrecker: Vernon Jones Slept With Married Man, Says ATL Police SGT
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30 views • November 30, 2021
How low can Vernon go? According to a Democrat insider and retired Atlanta police sergeant, it’s all the way to breaking up marriages and committing sodomy. Add this to the accusations of rape and racism, and what you have is an un-American First candidate pretending to be a Bible believing Republican. Stew Peters Show investigative reporter Edward Szall went to Atlanta last week and sat down with someone who knows about the skeletons in Vernon Jones’ hypocritical closet.
Edward Szall investigates.
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Edward Szall investigates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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