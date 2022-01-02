© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
pilots having heart attacks and strokes after vaccines
Follow
1
Share
Report
223 views • January 02, 2022
Imagine that,
all sat on a plane at 40,000 feet , heading off on your jollies and the pilots are having heart attacks and strokes!!
‘Stewardess, May I have another gin martini, shaken not stirred please? Oh and we appear to be losing altitude!’
all sat on a plane at 40,000 feet , heading off on your jollies and the pilots are having heart attacks and strokes!!
‘Stewardess, May I have another gin martini, shaken not stirred please? Oh and we appear to be losing altitude!’
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.