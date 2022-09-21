Sterling White Shares How To Build Your Real Estate Multi-Family Shopping List

My guest in this episode is Sterling White. Sterling is a multifamily investor specializing in value-add apartments in Indianapolis and other Midwestern markets. With just over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Sterling was involved with the management of over $10MM in capital, which is deployed across a $16MM real estate portfolio made up of multifamily apartments. He founded Sonder Investment Group through the company he owns just over 500 units. Sterling was featured on the BiggerPockets Podcast and has been a top contributor since 2014, with over 200 posts on topics ranging from single-family investing and apartment investing to wholesaling and scaling a business online.
Interview Links:
Sterling White https://sterlingwhiteofficial.com/
