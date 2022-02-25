Trudeau gov’t dropping Emergencies Act early after pressure from Senate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that his government will revoke the Emergencies Act (EA) despite it being approved by the House of Commons on Monday. The Canadian Senate has spent the last two days debating whether to approve the EA when a national emergency is not present. Conservative Senator Leo Housakos has led the charge against the EA. This country is deeply divided like I’ve never seen. It’s moments like this the government has am obligation to put the nations interests above the interests of himself, his party, and partisan politics. Trudeau saw the rising anti-Trudeau mood in the Senate and that the PM revoked the act before he could be made to look foolish for having invoked it in the first place.