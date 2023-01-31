Russians On Their Way To Besiege Another Ukrainian Stronghold In Donbass

The deliberate offensive of Russian troops continues on the main battlefields on the Donbass fronts. The most hot spots remain Bakhmut to the north of Donetsk and Ugledar to the south.

On January 29, the President of Ukraine acknowledged that the situation in the Bakhmut, Ugledar and other regions in the Donbass remains difficult for the Ukrainian army. Zelensky complained about the continued assaults by Russian forces, drawing attention to the high intensity of their attacks.

In the area of Bakhmut, Wagner fighters continue to assault villages on the outskirts in order to take the Ukrainian garrison in the city into an operational encirclement. Fighting continues in the southern, eastern and northern districts of the city itself.

To the southwest of the city, the Wagner units are trying to cut the Konstantinovka-Bakhmut highway in Ivanovskoye. According to the most recent data, they have already taken control of positions a couple of kilometers away from the village. The Ukrainian military is trying to slow down their advance by heavy shelling at Russian strongholds in Kleshchevka and Kurdyumovka.

To the northwest of the city, Wagner fighters are encircling the Ukrainian garrison in Krasnaya Gora. They continue their attacks from the south from the side of Podhorodnoye and from the north from Blagodatnoye, which came under Russian control on January 29.

The Russian offensive continues to the north of Soledar. Wagner’s units continue the assault operations near Rozdolovka in an attempt to secure control of the Bakhmut-Seversk highway.

The Russian advance poses threat for the Ukrainian garrison in Seversk, to which fighting is approaching both from the southern, east ern and north-eastern directions. Russian troops continue attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense in Verkhnekamenskoye.

Fighting also continues to the northeast of Seversk. Ukrainian units are repelling Russian attacks in the area of Belogorovka. At the same time, some advance of Russian forces was recently reported in the Dibrova area.

Also heavy battles continue on the southern front lines of Donbass. On January 30, the acting head of the DPR confirmed that Russian forces had gained a foothold in the eastern part of Ugledar. Earlier on January 26, it was officially claimed that Russian forces had entered the city. On the same day, they announced their control of the highway from Pokrovsky to Ugledar. To date, fighting continues in the city and on its outskirts.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT