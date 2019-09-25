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How to Properly Detoxify Heavy Metals (with Chris Shade)
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1191 views • September 25, 2019
In this video, you'll learn the best 3 ways to detoxify heavy metals. Chris Shade joins us to discuss detoxification.
He first talks about mercury and the negative effects it has on your body. Then he dives into the chemical and biological processes that need to happen in your body to remove heavy metals safely.
You'll learn about glutathione levels, transferase activity, and transporters.
Lastly, I talk about how if you're not having a bowel movement every morning, you're constipated, and that is going to complicate your ability to release heavy metals. So how do you keep things moving? Watch and find out.
Learn more about Chris Shade's detox system: https://www.quicksilverscientific.com/
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
He first talks about mercury and the negative effects it has on your body. Then he dives into the chemical and biological processes that need to happen in your body to remove heavy metals safely.
You'll learn about glutathione levels, transferase activity, and transporters.
Lastly, I talk about how if you're not having a bowel movement every morning, you're constipated, and that is going to complicate your ability to release heavy metals. So how do you keep things moving? Watch and find out.
Learn more about Chris Shade's detox system: https://www.quicksilverscientific.com/
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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