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Grand Jury-Day 5 -Economic &Financial Destruction
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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332 views • February 21, 2022
MIRRORED from Grand Jury
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-5-online_1:4

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

Livestream links & more:
grand-jury.net
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcgrand jurypatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia lieseconomicday 5covid 19financial destructiondr reined fuellmich
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