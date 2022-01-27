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Does Psychiatry Have a Future? - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Jan 29, 2020
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13 views • January 27, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Jan 30, 2020. This video had 2,885 views and 203 likes.
Two psychiatrists, Peter R. Breggin, MD and Gail Tasch MD, squarely face the question as it has never been faced before: Is there a place for psychiatry on the face of the Earth. We look at and compare our training, consider the history and shortcomings of our profession and our colleagues, and come to a stunning conclusion. If psychiatrists can see the light at the end of the their own tunnel, they can become a heroic profession. They can save millions of people, perhaps hundreds of millions, from a plague of neurotoxicity that’s more widespread than any known viral epidemic.
Two psychiatrists, Peter R. Breggin, MD and Gail Tasch MD, squarely face the question as it has never been faced before: Is there a place for psychiatry on the face of the Earth. We look at and compare our training, consider the history and shortcomings of our profession and our colleagues, and come to a stunning conclusion. If psychiatrists can see the light at the end of the their own tunnel, they can become a heroic profession. They can save millions of people, perhaps hundreds of millions, from a plague of neurotoxicity that’s more widespread than any known viral epidemic.
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