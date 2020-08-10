Does Jerome Powell Have a Clue?...What De-Dollarization Means For The U.S. Economy

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Politicians and Central Bankers attempt to do the impossible. They believe that with dictates and counterfeit money they can control the economy. The reality is the exact opposite. They only destroy the economy. Is it any wonder that the ultimate international money - Gold - has hit all-time highs in terms of The Fed's debased dollars? Gold has no ties to any politician or central banker. It is a source of independence. More and more people are wanting that kind of independence.