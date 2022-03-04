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Russian troops providing humanitarian aid and food in many Ukrainian towns, after local criminals looted supermarkets and shops using guns given to them by the Unraiian government.
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110 views • March 04, 2022
Russian troops providing humanitarian aid and food in many Ukrainian towns, after local criminals looted supermarkets and shops using guns given to them by the Unraiian government.
Tje mainstream media will never show this, because doesn’t fit with the narrative they have been given to follow.
Tje mainstream media will never show this, because doesn’t fit with the narrative they have been given to follow.
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