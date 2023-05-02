Create New Account
Pfizer Docs Prove FDA Knew The Vaccine Would Harm Your Baby
It was never safe for women to get vaccinated while pregnant, or breast feed, but they lied and said it was. The media and the government continue to lie to this day despite the Pfizer documents being released.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf - Report 69 - FDA Knew in 2021 That Pfizer mRNA COVID Vax Caused Dire Fetal & Infant Risks, Including Death.

https://rumble.com/v2lj5n2-fda-knew-in-2021-that-pfizer-mrna-covid-vax-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-ri.html


2. NBCNews.com - 'They're still coming': More cases of unusual liver damage in kids reported

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/hepatitis-children-cases-unusual-liver-damage-reported-us-rcna27342?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=news_tab&_ga=2.7030642.1383181882.1682912240-641448327.1674108078


3. TheNewAmerican.com - The Ben Armstrong Show - Massive Evidence The New Hepatitis Is Connected To The Vaccine

https://thenewamerican.com/massive-evidence-the-new-hepatitis-is-connected-to-the-vaccine/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

