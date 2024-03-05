Create New Account
The Military's Shocking Solution to It's Recruitment Crisis | Tucker Carlson & Col. Douglas Macgregor
The Military's Shocking Solution to It's Recruitment Crisis | Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson and Douglas Macgregor discuss the U.S. military's recruitment problem and the dangerous way they plan to solve it. First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it. Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had.




Watch the full video here: https://bit.ly/3GQW27K




