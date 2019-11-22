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Psychedelics are Problematic [2] Bad Trips and what science really says about Microdosing
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18 views • November 22, 2019
Psychonauts seem to agree that psychedelics experiences are manifestations of what’s in our consciousness; what we are worrying about and what we are hoping for. It seems that HPPD results frequently from bad trips, the most terrifying thought during the most terrifying of bad trips is that you’ll be stuck forever in the psychedelic hell you’re experiencing. So you get really focused for several hours on the idea of being stuck in a negative psychedelic state and this manifests as HPPD.
Read:
Biohackers should be skeptical of Psychedelics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/645-biohackers-should-be-skeptical-of-psychedelics
Studies and Science
A Single Psychedelic Drug Trip Can Change Your Personality for Years https://www.livescience.com/61902-psychedelic-drugs-change-personality.html
A systematic study of microdosing psychedelics https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0211023
Bad Trip Reports
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Bad+Trip+Report
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30 minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
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Connect with Jonathan
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Read:
Biohackers should be skeptical of Psychedelics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/645-biohackers-should-be-skeptical-of-psychedelics
Studies and Science
A Single Psychedelic Drug Trip Can Change Your Personality for Years https://www.livescience.com/61902-psychedelic-drugs-change-personality.html
A systematic study of microdosing psychedelics https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0211023
Bad Trip Reports
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Bad+Trip+Report
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30 minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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