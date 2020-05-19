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LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN SMYRNA - THE PERSECUTED CHURCH
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10 views • May 19, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 2:8-11. On the route north from Ephesus, the next city was Smyrna. Its modern name is Izmir. It is about 35 miles from Ephesus. It is on the sea and it had a good, safe harbour. In trade, it was second only to Ephesus. Jesus writes to Smyrna as the first and the last. He defeated death. He was now alive (1:17). He writes to a church that suffered much from the local people. Jesus suffered much. He knows what it is to suffer. Jesus died and came to life again. So, they too can be brave even to die. They can be sure of the life beyond death.
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