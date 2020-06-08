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PEDOGATE 2020 PT.II - Tom Hanx (NEW INFO)
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121 views • June 08, 2020
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Aria speaks out about her ritual abuse by the British establishment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-1Ma...
RESEARCHER/WRITING CREDITS:
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
1. An article which inspired a-lot of this, and helped us to more narrowly define what it was we were finding, and how to most effectively communicate that to the audience: https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/uns...
2. Additional information about the problems with imgsrc: https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782...
3. More info on imgsrc: https://www.businessinsider.com/what-...
4. One of Isaac Kappy’s final videos (edited): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yQav...
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5149972
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/mouthy-...
ONE TIME DONATION VENMO: @John-Canales-3
ONE TIME DONATION: https://www.paypal.me/mouthybuddha
Send findings or personal survival stories here: [email protected]
Aria speaks out about her ritual abuse by the British establishment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-1Ma...
RESEARCHER/WRITING CREDITS:
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
1. An article which inspired a-lot of this, and helped us to more narrowly define what it was we were finding, and how to most effectively communicate that to the audience: https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/uns...
2. Additional information about the problems with imgsrc: https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782...
3. More info on imgsrc: https://www.businessinsider.com/what-...
4. One of Isaac Kappy’s final videos (edited): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yQav...
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