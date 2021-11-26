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Australia Update: People ARE Dying Where is The JUSTICE? MARTIAL LAW
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463 views • November 26, 2021
Description from Learn Something New Today
Update from Dave Oneegs Australia - Whats really happening in Australia do you really think people would make this stuff up? for what? what would they have to gain from this? - switch off that TV and start thinking and questioning
Update from Dave Oneegs Australia - Whats really happening in Australia do you really think people would make this stuff up? for what? what would they have to gain from this? - switch off that TV and start thinking and questioning
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