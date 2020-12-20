Philosophy of Liberty

Do we own our bodies, or does the government? That's a question which I think we as a society should be thinking about a lot more about these days.Currently, the government rushing to inject us with an experimental mRNA mutagen, not a traditional vaccine by any definition, that killed all of the ferrets in the Phase 1 animal studies (so they just skipped those altogether), and which was rushed to market [at "Warp Speed"] in only 9 months, without any long term human safety trials, and which was specifically designed alter (re-encode) our [human] DNA forever, essentially turning each of us into a patentable GMO product that any study of modern jurisprudence indicates will be owned by the mutagen's manufacturer.The question of whether or not we have the Right to refuse to take vaccines or mutagenic substances such as mRNA shots, boils down to this: either we own our bodies or the government owns our bodies. There can be no in-between on this question. One or the other is true. After all, the Right of Control is a Right of Ownership. Therefore, if the government does not own my body, then it has absolutely no legitimate authority to force me to take anything, or to punish me in any way, whenever I refuse to do so.Conversely, if the government does own our bodies, then we are essentially all chattel slaves, not free human beings, as we are [so falsely] taught to believe in the government indoctrination centers we call public schools."My body. My Choice" Remember that slogan, which has been repeated endlessly by the proponents of abortion for the past 50 years? I certainly haven't.The idea of personal autonomy is idea that has been affirmed by the Courts in their Roe v. Wade decision. Was it not? And while I think that the idea that an unborn baby (an unique and separate human being) is part of the mother's body, and not an autonomous human being with its own Right to Life, is a mistaken one, I do believe that we own our bodies, and that we therefore have an exclusive Right of Control to decide what we shall or shall not put into our bodies.To put it all more simply, I believe that genuine freedom embodies the principle of self-ownership.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...