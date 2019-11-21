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Man Released After 10-Year-Old Girl Raped And Beheaded In New Mexico
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107 views • November 21, 2019
Legal analysts and law enforcement experts reacted with shock on social media when a judge allowed Fabian Gonzales, 34, to walk free on Wednesday, 20 November. In August 2016 Victoria Martens was drugged with methamphetamine, raped, murdered and then dismembered by a group of drug addicts, including her mother. The shocking case is slowly proceeding through the US courts but a judge has released this key suspect.
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