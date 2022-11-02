REVELATION: THE VACCINES AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST

Shared on Feb.6, 2022





For a copy of the written transcript, you may click on this link, https://444prophecynews.com/the-vaccines-and-the-mark-of-the-beast/





If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

