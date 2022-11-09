https://gnews.org/articles/514985
Summary：11/08/2022 By deepening the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s influence in Latin America is growing. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects are much more than just spending money on infrastructure. it includes “central bank currency swaps, access to China's satellite and submarine cable networks, student exchanges and free trade agreement.”
