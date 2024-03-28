Asian Dynamite (2007, Arcade)

Note: The emulation is still incomplete and my PC not powerful enugh, hence the pour quality.

Asian Dynamite (known Dynamite Deka EX - Asian Dynamite in Japan, "deka" means cop or copper in Japan) is a beat'em up developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades. The game probably only came out in Japan and Europe.

The game is a sequel to Die Hard Arcade (Dynamite Deka in Japan) and Dynamite Cop! (Dynamite Deka 2 in Japan). You can choose between three different characters to play. The game follows the formula of its predecessors with rather small locations cramped with improvised weapons, and occasional quick time events. A new feature is the introduction of costumes. Each character has three unique costumes which are obtained by picking up a suitcase. A costume gives the character a new set of moves and attacks.